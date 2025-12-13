Big eyes, big demand: Labubus take over Christmas lists

EL PASO, TEXA (KVIA)-- If a Labubu is on your loved one’s Christmas list, you’re not alone.The fuzzy monster known for their big eyes and pointed ears have exploded into a must-have collector’s item, driven largely by social media and pop culture trends.

“TikTok made it explode,” said Isca Zeledon, also known as Mexican Candy Lady, who has become a local expert on all things viral. “They have so many different colors, and it’s hard not to collect them.”

Labubus are popular for more than just their look. Fans can customize them with backpacks, jackets, shoes and even costumes, making each one unique.

However, buyers should be cautious. Replicas are widely available and often sell for $40 to $50 less than authentic versions, but the difference is noticeable.

“The quality is not the same,” Zeledon said. “You can get one with funky eyes, no smile, no hands.”

For shoppers trying to spot the real thing, Zeledon says authentication is key.

“the tag, you’ll see a barcode. Replicas might have that too, but the real authentication code on the back of the box is what tells you it’s authentic.”

Demand has been so high that Zeledon initially struggled to get Labubus in stock and once she did, they sold out quickly. During the summer, she even increased security at her store due to their popularity.

She said anyone who buys a Labubu should zip-tie them so they won't get stolen.

Shoppers looking for authentic Labubus can find them at Mexican Candy Lady, located at 12301 Rojas Drive, Suite A4, in El Paso. The store is open seven days a week.