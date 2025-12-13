UTEP to honor largest Fall graduating class in history with weekend commencement ceremonies

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The University of Texas at El Paso will celebrate more than 2,900 fall and summer 2025 graduates this weekend with four in-person Commencement ceremonies at the Don Haskins Center, including the largest fall-only cohort in the university’s history.

A total of 2,280 fall degree candidates will be recognized, marking a record for UTEP.

The ceremonies will honor bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral graduates from all colleges.

The schedule is as follows:

Saturday, Dec. 13:

1 p.m.: College of Education and College of Engineering

6 p.m.: College of Liberal Arts

Sunday, Dec. 14:

1 p.m.: College of Science, Woody L. Hunt College of Business and School of Pharmacy

6 p.m.: College of Health Sciences and College of Nursing

Admission tickets are not required, and guests may enter the arena one hour prior to each ceremony. All ceremonies will be livestreamed at utep.edu/commencement.

Free guest parking is available in perimeter lots off Sun Bowl Drive and Glory Road, with paid parking at the Glory Road Parking Garage.

ADA parking is offered in the ME1 lot off Mesa Street.

Guests with mobility impairments are advised to use the east entrance on Mesa Street.

In celebration of the Class of 2025, the "Mining Minds" pickaxe sculpture at the Sun Bowl-University Roundabout and the "M" on the Mountain will be illuminated in UTEP blue and orange from the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 9, through Sunday, Dec. 14.

For the latest updates and details on Commencement, visit utep.edu/commencement.