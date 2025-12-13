Vinton mayoral runoff election set for Saturday

VINTON, Texas (KVIA) -- Eligible voters in the Village of Vinton will head to the polls Saturday to decide the town’s next mayor in a runoff election after no candidate secured a majority in November.

The two candidates participating in the runoff are Rachel Quintana and Juvencia Rios Ontiveros.

Voting will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the El Paso County Northwest Annex (435 E. Vinton Rd).

The runoff follows the November 2025 Uniform and Special Election, in which no mayoral candidate received more than 50% of the vote, triggering a head-to-head contest under Texas election law.

The El Paso County Elections Department encourages voters to prepare before arriving at the polls by reviewing information available at epcountyvotes.com.

The website includes the My Voter Dashboard, where voters can check registration status and eligibility, review voting history, and view or print a personalized sample ballot.

Voters casting ballots in person must present one of seven acceptable forms of photo identification.

Those who do not have and cannot reasonably obtain an approved photo ID may complete a Reasonable Impediment Declaration at the polling place and present a supporting document, as allowed by law.

Voters who requested a ballot by mail but later choose to vote in person must surrender their mailed ballot at the voting site.

If the ballot is not surrendered, the voter will be issued a provisional ballot.

Voters concerned their mail ballot will not arrive in time may hand-deliver their ballot on Election Day between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Curbside ballot delivery is available on Kansas Street, on the west side of the Enrique Moreno County Courthouse (500 E. San Antonio Ave.) in El Paso.

An acceptable form of identification is required.

For more information, voters may contact the El Paso County Elections Department at (915) 273-3597 or email epelections@epcounty.com.