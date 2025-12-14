Person of interest in custody after Brown University shooting, official says

A person of interest was taken into custody overnight in connection with the fatal shooting at Brown University, according to Kristy DosReis, a spokesperson for the Providence Police Department.

The person in custody was caught based on a tip to law enforcement, a source with knowledge of the investigation told ABC News. A federal source told ABC News the person was only being called a person of interest at this point -- but added that they were confident they were on the right track.

The person in custody is not a student at the university, sources familiar with the situation said. Police during a press conference declined to detail where the person in custody had been detained.

The arrest followed a fatal mass shooting on Saturday on the school's East Side campus. Two students were shot and killed and another nine were transported to local hospitals with injuries amid a day of "devastating gun violence," Christina H. Paxson, the university's president, said in a statement posted just prior to 2 a.m. ET.

"Our hearts go out to them. This is a day of tremendous sorrow," Paxson said. "No parent or family member should ever have to endure a day like this."

A shelter-in-place order that had been put into effect for the university's College Hill campus was lifted early Sunday by Providence Police, the school said in a 5:42 a.m. ET alert to students, adding that "police activity continues in areas that are still considered an active crime scene."

The fatal shooting on Saturday on the city's East Side came as students across the College Hill area were getting ready for or taking exams ahead of the winter break.

The shooting took place at the school's Barus & Holley building, where engineering and physics classes are held, on Hope Street, officials said.

The FBI and other law enforcement officials had shared a short video clip of someone whom they described as a person of interest. The person in the clip could be seen dressed in dark clothing, including what appeared to be a hood, as they walk along Hope Street and take a corner headed north.

The person’s right hand appeared to be in their jacket’s pocket as they walked northward along Waterman Street before exiting from the frame.