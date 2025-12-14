Skip to Content
Special Traffic Investigators on scene of motorcycle crash in West El Paso

EL PASO, Texas — El Paso police are investigating a motorcycle crash that occurred early Sunday morning on the 4400 block of North Mesa Street.

Special Traffic Investigators are on the scene, but authorities have not yet released the exact time of the crash.

Police say it was a single-vehicle incident, involving only the motorcycle.

Officials have not provided further details. Updates will be shared as more information becomes available.

