El Paso County leaders discuss solutions to vehicle registration delays, office closures

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County commissioners are looking to discuss concerns over tax office closures and transaction backlogs at County Tax Offices as Texas HB 718 continues to disrupt vehicle registrations, dealer sales, and access to public services.

As ABC-7 reported on Dec. 10, El Paso County’s Westside Tax Office has been closed since Dec. 1, along with rotating single-day closures at other tax office locations.

Tax Assessor-Collector Ruben Gonzalez is answering questions from Commissioners Court during Monday's meeting about the current staffing situation.

Gonzalez told ABC-7 last week the Westside office was shut down so it could be converted into a dedicated “Web-Dealer Hub,” where staff can focus solely on processing dealer title work now mandated under House Bill 718.

ABC-7 will share updates on today's discussion both on air and online.