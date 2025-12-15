Senior Fund aims to help El Paso senior remain safely at home

A Senior in El Paso, living alone is receiving support through the 2025 Senior Fund as he faces mounting health and housing challenges that have made daily life increasingly difficult.

He has experienced significant health complications that now require him to use a wheelchair. His declining mobility has made it harder for him to care for himself independently and safely inside his home.

In addition to health concerns, the senior’s home needs critical repairs and accessibility modifications. These include home renovations. Limited income from disability benefits has made it difficult for him to afford these improvements on his own.

Local agencies have stepped in to help address these needs. The Rio Grande Area Agency on Aging, in partnership with the Paso del Norte Community Foundation, established the Senior Fund to support older adults who are struggling with essential home repairs, medical-related modifications, and basic needs.

Community members interested in supporting the Senior Fund can make donations through the Paso del Norte Community Foundation or contact the Rio Grande Area Agency on Aging for more information on assistance and eligibility.