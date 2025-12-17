Pellicano widening project back on track, led by new construction company

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Construction is moving along on the long-delayed Pellicano Drive widening project, a major East El Paso roadway that officials say should be completed by late next year after years of setbacks caused by a contractor bankruptcy.

El Paso County Commissioner for Precinct 3 Iliana Holguin said the restart of construction marks a significant milestone for residents and businesses who have endured a partially completed road for years.

The project was originally scheduled for completion in 2022, but work halted in 2023 when the original contractor filed for bankruptcy.

Holguin said a decision from a bankruptcy court judge earlier this year allowed the contractor’s insurance company to select a new firm to finish the work.

Hawk Construction took over the project at the end of September and spent several months reviewing previous work and addressing drainage issues before restarting construction this month.

“They did a lot of the preliminary work, checking the work that was already done, making sure the drainage was correct and now they’ve been able to actually start construction on the road,” Holguin said.

She said no major structural issues were discovered during the review, allowing the project to move forward without additional delays.

The road is now scheduled to be completed by Sept. 30 of next year, one year after the new contractor assumed control.

“We’ve been working on the retention ponds and drainage items and doing site investigations to make sure we don’t interfere with the work that was done previously,” Hawk Construction President Jorge Ojeda said. “So far, so good.”

Ojeda said the project is slightly ahead of schedule, with some work beginning earlier than initially anticipated.

“We’re trying to take advantage of every little bit of time that we can,” he said.

County officials approved an additional $6 million in funding to account for increased labor and material costs caused by the multi-year delay.

“The county did commit additional funding to be able to at least get the road finished, but we’re going to seek reimbursement of those funds from the contractor’s insurance company,” Holguin said.

The Camino Real Regional Mobility Authority is managing the project, while El Paso County provided the federal funding and additional local funds needed to restart construction.

Holguin said the focus is currently on completing the roadway itself, known as phase one.

Phase two, which includes additional amenities originally planned for the project, remains under negotiation.

She said the delays have been especially difficult for the rapidly growing East El Paso area, where commuters have faced long travel times and congestion.

“It’s a very important road for the East Side, which we know is the fastest growing part of the county,” Holguin said. “The biggest frustration was not seeing anything happen.”

Ojeda said residents and businesses have responded positively now that work is visible.

“They’re happy because they’re seeing that there’s light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.

County officials said residents will continue to receive regular updates through mailers and monthly reports as construction progresses.

“We’re very glad to have a new contractor on board, and we’re very confident that it will be finished in time,” Holguin said.