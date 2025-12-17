Winter energy costs can rise, how to reduce your bill this season

Temperatures are dropping as we approach the winter season, which means your electricity bill can increase.

A study from the National Energy Assistance Directors Association predicts energy bills across the U.S. will rise almost 8% to $976 dollars on average this season.

Normally what causes that spike are plugged appliances, or anything that's running for a long time like a space heater.

But, El Paso Electric says the average monthly bill can be $67.67 cents, and in the borderland, most homes use natural gas and shouldn't expect a rise unless electricity is used to heat your home.

"We are close to a natural gas pipeline, so gas prices are typically lower in our region," said Melanie Valdez, El Paso Electric Supervisor of Energy Consulting. "So if we did see that increase or if customers did see that increase, we'd encourage them to contact us to see if there was any energy efficiency techniques that we could walk them through or tips."

ABC-7 spoke with El Paso Electric and Texas Gas Service to get tips on how to reduce energy costs at home.

Insulating is the most important step.

Apply caulking around windows and door frames to seal cracks and keep cold air out.

Clean filters, as dirty ones cause poor heat circulation and wasted energy.

Remove snow, ice or debris from pipes or vents.

Open your blinds during the day to let in warm sunlight, and them at night to keep the heat inside.

Don't leave doors open, it lets a lot of cold air out.

Move chairs and sofas away from colder outside walls, it can block heat from flowing into your room.

Keep your thermostat at 68°F during the day and lower at night.

If your bill happens to increase a lot, El Paso Electric encourages you to reach out and use their Energy Efficiency Program or their Assistance Programs.