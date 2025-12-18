Flu season is back: Pediatrician’s concerns during holidays

In the winter, a lot of viruses spread and can cause respiratory infections, the one increasingly spreading right now is the flu, the peak season being now in December.

A pediatrician at The Hospitals of Providence said others spreading right now include COVID-19, rhinovirus and adenovirus, and believes it's all due to lower vaccination rates.

Symptoms can include nasal congestion, runny nose and cough.

Dr. Yezika Delgado said if the flu isn't treated properly in children, there are complications.

"Respiratory stress, when they are really hot, not able to talk in sentences, when they are not able to tolerate their intake or whenever the fevers are not easy to control," said Dr. Delgado.

Younger children and babies are the ones mostly entering the clinics lately and are more vulnerable severe symptoms or even death.

With the freezing temperatures outside, more people are spending their time indoors, those closed environments allow viruses to spread easier.

Flu season is contributed as holiday gatherings continue, more people travel, and spread viruses to others.

The cold weather also causes drier nostrils which allows viruses to enter easily.

Delgado said she sees the biggest wave of cases in her clinic after holiday breaks with children returning to school and sharing things.

What you can do to avoid getting sick is, wear a mask, wash your hands, clean surfaces, and boost immunity with vitamins.

