2025 WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational returns to UTEP

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — The WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational, the nation’s oldest holiday collegiate basketball tournament, returns for its 64th year this weekend at the Don Haskins Center.

Tournament director Barry Kobren will join ABC-7’s Good Morning El Paso Weekend at 8 a.m. to preview the event

The two-day tournament, scheduled for Dec. 21-22, will feature UC Irvine, Norfolk State, North Dakota State, and host UTEP.

The action begins Sunday, Dec. 21, with UC Irvine facing North Dakota State at 5 p.m., followed by Norfolk State taking on UTEP at 7 p.m.

The tournament concludes Monday, Dec. 22, with the consolation game at 5 p.m. and the championship game at 7 p.m. All times are Mountain Standard Time.

For more than six decades, the Sun Bowl Invitational has brought exciting basketball to El Paso, creating memorable experiences for players and fans alike.

This year, attendees can purchase tickets through UTEP Athletics via email, phone, or in person at the Eisenberg Family Ticket Office.

Ticket packages include a four-game, two-night package ranging from $25 to $45, and a two-game, one-night package from $13 to $24.

Discounts are available for active military personnel and UTEP students.

The Don Haskins Center is located at 151 Glory Road in El Paso.

With the return of the Sun Bowl Invitational, basketball fans can expect fast-paced action, competitive matchups, and a holiday tradition that continues to shine after more than 60 years.

Tournament Schedule (MST)

Sunday, Dec. 21

5 p.m. – UC Irvine vs. North Dakota State

7 p.m. – Norfolk State vs. UTEP

Monday, Dec. 22

5 p.m. – Consolation Game

7 p.m. – Championship Game

For ticket information, call the UTEP Ticket Office at (915) 747-UTEP or email tickets@utep.edu.