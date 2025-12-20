Blue Origin sends person using a wheelchair to space for the 1st time

ByMatthew Glasser and Patricio Chile

Michaela "Michi" Benthaus and teammates spent several minutes in microgravity.

Blue Origin made history Saturday, sending for the first time a person who uses a wheelchair past the Kármán line, an internationally recognized boundary of space that's 62 miles above Earth.

Michaela "Michi" Benthaus, who suffered a spinal cord injury after a mountain biking accident in 2018, and her five teammates, who nicknamed themselves the "Out of the Blue" crew, spent several minutes in microgravity before safely returning to Earth with the assistance of parachutes and a retro thrust system. The entire mission lasted about 10 minutes.

During the webcast, Blue Origin said that the launch tower, equipped with an elevator, and the crew capsule did not require any modifications for Benthaus, as they were originally designed to accommodate individuals with disabilities and reduced mobility.

Blue Origin also partners with AstroAccess, "a project dedicated to promoting disability inclusion in human space exploration by paving the way for disabled astronauts,” that is sponsored by the nonprofit SciAccess, Inc.

Benthaus, an aerospace and mechatronics engineer at the European Space Agency, told ABC News this week she was eager to participate, especially because she feels as if she has waited "very long for it."

"I am excited to show the world that also wheelchair users can go on a suborbital flight, and I’m really happy that Blue Origin is supporting this," Benthaus said.

In a Blue Origin profile video of Benthaus shown prior to the launch, she said, "I think there’s was not like this one moment when I realized my dream of going to space was not over."

"I really, really figured out how inaccessible our world still is and how sometimes socially excluding a wheelchair can be even though now one is actively excluding you," she added.

In a statement, Blue Origin said the "crew exemplifies the breadth and diversity of people who can now experience spaceflight, from engineers and scientists to entrepreneurs, teachers, and investors from all over the world. Each brings their unique perspective and passion for exploration. Michi's flight is particularly meaningful, demonstrating that space is for everyone, and we are proud to help her achieve this dream."

-ABC News' Julia Jacobo contributed to this report.