Skip to Content
Top Stories

Man wanted in jewelry theft

Crime Stoppers of El Paso
By
Published 3:48 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Crime Stoppers of El Paso says police need the public's help in identifying a man they say took a $6,000 necklace.

Police say a Hispanic man in his mid-20s walked up to the Valle Oro kiosk at Cielo Vista Mall on Nov. 21 about 11 a.m. and asked to see a necklace.

The man then took the necklace and ran. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, dark color baseball cap, and black and white athletic shoes. The name "Providence" was on the front of the jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at www.cselpaso.org.

Tips leading to an arrest can qualify for cash reward.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Yvonne Suarez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.