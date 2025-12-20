Man wanted in jewelry theft

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Crime Stoppers of El Paso says police need the public's help in identifying a man they say took a $6,000 necklace.

Police say a Hispanic man in his mid-20s walked up to the Valle Oro kiosk at Cielo Vista Mall on Nov. 21 about 11 a.m. and asked to see a necklace.

The man then took the necklace and ran. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, dark color baseball cap, and black and white athletic shoes. The name "Providence" was on the front of the jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at www.cselpaso.org.

Tips leading to an arrest can qualify for cash reward.