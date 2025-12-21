3 injured after crash on I-10 at Gateway E and Paisano

UPDATE (4:51 a.m.) -- All lanes reopened at 3:51 a.m., according to police.

UPDATE: TxDOT is asking drivers to seek alternative route as TxDOT and contractor crews assess the damage to an overhead sign that was hit in the crash.

TxDOT says to expect a long term closure.

I-10 East at Paisano, the US-54 North and US-54 South interchange ramps leading to I-10 East are closed.

UPDATE: A third person has been taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries received in the crash, according to El Paso Fire.

KVIA

UPDATE: El Paso Police say the traffic on Gateway East is blocked at Raynolds. Traffic on I-10 East is completely shut down.

Two people were taken to area hospital shortly after the crash was reported at 8:12 p.m. One person currently being assessed at the scene.

Police urge drivers to seek alternative routes.

TXDOT

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The El Paso Police are reporting all lanes of I-10 East at Paisano are closed after a vehicle rolled over causing fire.

The clearing time is estimated to be until further notice.

El Paso Fire says their crews quickly extinguished the fire.

No word yet on any injuries.