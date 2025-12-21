Skip to Content
ABC-7 StormTracker Weather: Near- Record warmth sticks around ahead for Christmas

El Paso and the Borderland are seeing unusually warm December weather, with temperatures running 15 to 20 degrees above normal.

High pressure remains in control this week, keeping conditions dry and allowing afternoon highs to climb into the lower to mid 70s across the lowlands. These temperatures are near record levels for late December and could challenge long-standing records as we head closer to Christmas.

Skies will stay mostly sunny through Tuesday before increasing cloud cover arrives by midweek. While a weak storm system moves nearby, rain chances remain very low for El Paso.

Overall, the pattern stays quiet with light winds and no significant weather impacts expected through the week. Temperatures may cool slightly later next week but are still expected to remain above average.

Ilyhanee Robles

