Doña Ana County opens Safe Haven Baby Box to offer anonymous infant surrender

ANTHONY, New Mexico (KVIA) – Doña Ana County Fire Rescue has unveiled its first Safe Haven Baby Box at Station 42 in Anthony, giving parents a safe, anonymous and legal way to surrender newborns less than 30 days old and marking the 13th installation in New Mexico.

County officials, firefighters and community members gathered Thursday afternoon for a dedication ceremony celebrating what speakers described as a commitment to compassion, action and lifesaving innovation. Officials said the box represents a message that parents in crisis are not alone and that help is always available.

The temperature-controlled and alarm-equipped box is designed to immediately alert emergency personnel when it is opened and used. Once a baby is placed inside, the door locks automatically and cannot be reopened from the outside. Fire personnel are notified, retrieve the infant, provide medical care and transport the child to a hospital.

An orange information bag inside the box provides parents with materials explaining the process, state law and an option to anonymously share medical history through an online registry.

The unit is kept at a constant temperature of about 75 degrees and includes ventilation to regulate airflow, ensuring the infant remains safe until responders arrive.

Safe Haven Baby Boxes Executive Assistant Jessi Getrost said the boxes offer parents an option they are clearly seeking, an anonymous alternative to face-to-face surrender.

“They’re telling us by where they’re leaving them that they want a different option,” Getrost said.

They’re leaving them in front of hospitals, in front of fire stations, in front of police departments instead of walking in and handing an infant to a person face to face.”

Getrost said Safe Haven laws have existed for decades, but the boxes respond to real-world behavior from parents who are fearful or uncertain.

“We will always suggest if they call our hotline to walk in because that is the safest option,” she said. “But if they’re afraid to do that and don’t want to face somebody, then they can use the box.”

Addressing criticism that baby boxes may encourage parents to give up their children, Getrost said the alternative in many cases is unsafe abandonment.

“This isn’t relinquishing all of their responsibilities,” she said. “This is giving their infant another chance and a hope at a loving and hopeful family that has already been looking to adopt a child.”

Getrost said the Anthony box is the 409th Safe Haven Baby Box installed nationwide and comes as the organization continues to expand.

“Parents sometimes will travel 12 hours, cross state borders just to get to a box,” Getrost said. “You’re close to Texas, close to Mexico, close to Las Cruces and New Mexico State. It’s just a really great location.”

Fire officials said staff at Station 42 are trained to monitor and test the box weekly and visually check it daily to ensure it is functioning properly.

Getrost said the organization only installs boxes in communities that are fully committed to the program.

“We’re not going to force an area to put in a box,” she said. “We want to make sure that they’re 100 percent on board and ready to do the program.”

Officials said they hope the new Safe Haven Baby Box will never need to be used, but if it is, it will mean a life saved.