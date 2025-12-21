Sunday Funday: IM NOVELTIES Boutique and fashion shows

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso’s IM NOVELTIES is strengthening the local fashion scene by continually hosting rotating collections and public pop-ups that connect designers with downtown shoppers.

"When people recognize your brand or they know what you're doing. And they know that you're not doing it just for the money. That's always big because you have to have a purpose and money can't be your only purpose," said the owner of IM NOVELTIES, Mariano Adame, during an interview.

Sophia Bencomo, owner of Bencomo Couture and employee at IM NOVELTIES, agreed.

"Just seeing their ideas come to life and they can have it physically. I think that's just a great feeling, seeing them happy," said Bencomo.

The store, located on Texas Avenue in downtown El Paso, has helped foster new street life as neighboring businesses grow alongside it. Adame added, "Since I've been here, we've been lucky to have new neighbors. And that's kind of like, given the street life."

The boutique is always on the lookout for new designers and artists. Even when space is limited, it supports pop-ups and events to expand local fashion’s reach.

IM NOVELTIES hosted its first fashion show last year, creating a hub for local creativity beyond the traditional nightlife scene.

Bencomo says that fashion-focused gatherings offer a healthy way to build meaningful connections within the community. "I feel like when a lot of people go out, we're searching to meet other people or to build that connection, but I think this is a very healthy outlet to build connections," says Bencomo.

Adame says these fashion shows can offer an alternative way to connect with the community outside the usual party scene. He adds that these fashion shows may also inspire study and collaboration across artistic disciplines.

"You can focus on something positive, like art, and maybe someone will be inspired or to study fashion or film, anything art related," said Adame.

IM NOVELTIES next show is planned for January 10th at Smolder and Brass, just two doors down from the boutique. This signaling ongoing momentum for El Paso’s emerging fashion ecosystem.

IM NOVELTIES’ succeeds in its role of weaving together designers, artists, and residents into a shared downtown narrative.