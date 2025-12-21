All lanes of I-10 eastbound closed, Gateway East blocked at Raynolds

UPDATE: A third person has been taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries received in the crash.

UPDATE: El Paso Police say the traffic on Gateway East is blocked at Raynolds. Traffic on I-10 East is completely shut down.

Two people were taken to area hospital shortly after the crash was reported at 8:12 p.m. One person currently being assessed at the scene.

Police urge drivers to seek alternative routes.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The El Paso Police are reporting all lanes of I-10 East at Paisano are closed after a vehicle rolled over causing fire.

The clearing time is estimated to be until further notice.

El Paso Fire says their crews quickly extinguished the fire.

No word yet on any injuries.