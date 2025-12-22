El Paso family asks for help finding woman missing in Houston

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) – An El Paso family is asking for the public’s help in finding a 24-year-old woman who was last seen in Houston earlier this month.

Sydney Marquez was reported missing after she was last seen on Dec. 11 in the 9100 block of Bellaire Boulevard, according to Houston police.

She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, a beige shirt, gray pants and white tennis shoes.

Marquez is described as Hispanic, standing 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing about 120 pounds, with brown eyes and red hair.

Marquez’s family learned she was missing after hearing from a friend who had been with her in Houston.

“This happened on December 11th. We heard from her friend that Sydney was missing and she never went back to the hotel room where they were staying,” Sydney’s sister Clarissa Marquez said.

Clarissa Marquez said the family traveled to Houston immediately and began searching for answers, speaking with local businesses and requesting surveillance video in the area where Sydney was last seen.

“We were trying to get camera footage. Local businesses were very supportive,” Marquez said. “Social media, Facebook groups, Instagram and TikTok have really been helping us.”

The family said they later learned Sydney’s vehicle had been left on Rochester Street near Bellaire Boulevard and that video showed her walking along the roadway.

“That area is not a good area to be in,” Marquez said.

Marquez said her sister left behind her belongings, including clothing, electronic devices and makeup. She added that her sister was clinically diagnosed bipolar, which concerns the family because they’re worried someone could be taking advantage of her.

“That’s not normal. You don’t just not go back to your hotel room,” she said.

Marquez said the family has turned to volunteer search groups as they continue looking for Sydney.

“My parents and I were out there from early morning until late at night, searching all over Houston,” she said. “Whatever it took to find Sydney.”

Clarissa said Sydney attended Americas High School and later Texas A&M University.

As the search continues, the family is urging anyone with information to come forward.

“Just keep sharing her story,” Marquez said. “This is not normal for her. We just want to know where she is or what happened.”

The Houston Police Department is leading the investigation and is asking anyone with information about Marquez’s whereabouts to come forward.

At this time, the El Paso Police Department is not assisting the Houston Police Department with the investigation, as Houston PD is the lead agency on the case, EPPD said in a statement to ABC-7.

“While we have not been asked to provide assistance, EPPD stands ready to support Houston Police Department in any way needed should a request be made,” a spokesperson said. “Our thoughts remain with Ms. Marquez’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Houston Police Department by calling 713-884-3131 or the Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.