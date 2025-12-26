Good Vibes Only: Las Cruces children donate hot packs to cancer patients

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA)—A family in Las Cruces has decided to give back this holiday season. The Johnson family has created 375 hot packs for cancer patients in Las Cruces. They’ll be going to the three cancer centers across town.

In 2017, Kendra Johnson was diagnosed with cancer. She said she felt the generosity of many and felt it was now her turn to give back.

“I've been in that, that chair and it can feel very isolating, even with your support crew. You know, you've got all your people there and the nurses and the doctors, but it still feels very isolating. And when I was there, and people would come in with gifts for us, it just was that, like, little bright light,” she said.

Johnson and her two young children, Atleigh and Tristan, along with some family friends, are putting together hot packs made out of flannel and filled with rice. They can be heated up and help bring warmth and comfort to chemo patients.

Johnson said she has given back to cancer patients before, but she’s never taken on a project of this size.

The project is being led by her two children. They told ABC-7 they were excited to take part!

“It makes me very happy because there wasn't really anything like this when she was going through treatment. And also, I know a lot of cancer patients are cancer survivors. And I know just, like, little things can help and I'm very grateful that I get to do this for them,” said 14-year-old Atleigh.

Each hot pack was carefully measured, cut, ironed, sewn, and filled with rice. Johnson was eager that her children were excited to help out and give back.

"I'm not gonna lie, it's been pretty awesome to watch them learn these skills, first of all, but to see them just sit down and focus,” she said.

Johnson said this one small act of kindness will help patients feel seen and loved.

"Being able to give that to somebody else feels really good, because I know what it's like to sit there. And I want my kids to learn that too, that giving to somebody else really is kind of what it's all about."

Johnson and her children are hoping to finish the last batch this week. The family has already dropped off most of the hot packs at local hospitals, including Memorial Medical Center.

Johnson said she is also thankful for Cruces Creatives, who have provided the space and tools to make this project possible.