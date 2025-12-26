Man arrested for crash that damaged overhead signage on I-10 East at Geronimo

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The El Paso Police have arrested 31-year-old Andres Rubio for the fiery crash on I-10 East at Geronimo that sent three people to area hospitals.

The crash happened on Sunday, December 22 just after 8 p.m.

The El Paso Police report states, Rubio was driving a Ford F150 truck "at a high rate of speed" when he exited the Raynolds on ramp and tried to change lanes and hit the barrier.

Police investigators say Rubio then tried changing lanes again and rear-ended a Ford Explorer. The report states the truck then drove off the I-10 onto Gateway East, rolled over and caught fire.

The driver of the Explorer was taken to an area hospital with injuries to his lower back. Rubio and his passenger were also taken to the hospital. Rubio due to being unconscious and his passenger with an injured right hand.

The crash closed the eastbound lanes of I-10 in the area for several hours while the police conducted their investigation and TxDOT engineers assessed the damage to the overhead signage and removed the sign and debris from the roadway.

A TxDOT spokeswoman said a sign of similar size ranges between $250,000 to $350,000.