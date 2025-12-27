ABC-7 First Alert: Powerful cold front arrives Sunday night, colder temps with a chance for a wintry mix Monday morning

Our ABC-7 First Alert continues in preparation for a cold start to the work week along with a chance for a wintry mix across the Borderland.

Today it will be cooler compared to yesterday, the warmest temperature El Paso so far was 73 at 11:45 AM since then temps have been falling all day. It has been a gusty day in the Borderland, the highest gust at El Paso International Airport has been 35 mph.

Likewise, on and off rain showers will persist through the next day and a half. Most of the action will be to the west of the Rio Grande.

Our powerful cold front arrives Sunday evening with highs in the 40s Monday and lows are expected to be in the 30s with wind chills in the 30s. We may see a wintry mix Sunday night into Monday morning (depending on how much cold air is in place)... snowfall totals are expected to be higher to the east of El Paso and Las Cruces in the Guadalupe Mountains/Sacramento Mountains in Otero County.

Back to seasonal temps by Wednesday just in time for the Sun Bowl and the New Year!