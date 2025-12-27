San Miguel City Market celebrates 100 years in Southern New Mexico

SAN MIGUEL, New Mexico (KVIA) -- San Miguel City Market has stood on the same corner for nearly a century, serving generations of families and becoming a place filled with memories for those who grew up walking through its doors.

The small neighborhood store recently marked its 100th anniversary, a milestone that brought longtime customers back inside, including Victor Martinez, who remembers spending much of his childhood there.

“I used to come all the time, as a kid,” Martinez said.

Martinez said he often stopped by after school for simple treats, drawn by the familiar shelves and freezer cases.

“All the snacks right there, or the ice creams with the push pops and everything,” he said.

He recalled visiting several times a week, sometimes just to grab something small.

“Just coming here to get a bunch of snacks or pickles, she had a big ol jar of pickles right here,” Martinez said.

Now back in town for the holidays, Martinez said he decided to return after learning the market had reached its centennial.

“I didn’t realize it was 100 years, so it was just something happy to celebrate,” he said.

Behind the counter, the anniversary represents a lifetime of work and family history for Estella Borunda, whose family opened the market in 1925.

“My dad started in 1925,” Borunda said.

Her parents ran the store together for years, and as they grew older, Borunda stepped in to help keep it going.

“I had always worked, but then I noticed they were up in the air and they needed help. So I came here in 1993,” Borunda said.

She said growing up in the store created memories that still shape her connection to the market.

“There’s a lot. There’s a lot growing up in here with my parents,” she said.

Borunda said the surrounding community has remained supportive throughout the decades.

“They’ve been good. I’ve got good neighbors, good people,” she said.

Although she never expected to still be running the store more than 30 years later, Borunda said something continues to draw her back.

“Maybe the memories,” she said.

Looking ahead, Borunda said she plans to keep the doors open for as long as she can, continuing the legacy her family began a century ago.

“I’ll keep it till till I can. I’ll keep it going,” she said.