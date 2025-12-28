Arizona State Sun Devils settle in as Sun Bowl excitement builds in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- With just three days remaining until the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl kicks off, excitement continues to build across El Paso as teams and fans prepare for the holiday tradition.

The Arizona State Sun Devils arrived El Paso on Sunday and quickly started to enjoy everything the Borderland has to offer.

“We had a fun time last night at dinner, you know, a little karaoke and just vibing and stuff, seeing the animals was pretty fun,” Defensive Lineman Jacob Kongaika said.

On Sunday, Arizona State got down to business, holding practice at Eastwood High School as preparations continued for Wednesday’s matchup.

“We definitely want to get the young guys a lot of reps and get them better, that’s one of the keys to having these extra bowl practices,” head coach Kenny Dillingham said.

Dillingham acknowledged his roster is smaller than earlier in the season, but his focus remains on preparing the players who made the trip for kickoff.

“There’s 32 or 35 guys that were down something like that, which is part of it, that’s the nature of it,” Dillingham said.

While teams prepare on the field, fans will have plenty to enjoy.

The Sun Bowl Fan Fiesta will take over the El Paso Convention Center, featuring live music, DJ, a parade and the Battle of the Bands.

The Fan Fiesta runs Tuesday from 4 to 10 p.m.

ABC 7 will visit the Duke Blue Devils' practice on Monday. Tune in to ABC-7 at 6 and 10 as both teams prepare for the Sun Bowl showdown.