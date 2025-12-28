Colder temperatures move into El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - As colder temperatures move into the borderland, many families are already thinking ahead — not just about staying warm, but about looking out for others.

For many families in El Paso, winter preparation starts with the basics — warmer clothes, hot coffee, and time together at home.

"The weather feels really nice… it’s beautiful because you can go out with your children, take walks, and spend time as a family," said Aliana Anahi Reamirez Centeno.

Right now, the weather feels comfortable — but Aliana knows that won’t last forever.

“We’re prepared for the cold because we know the weather always changes," she added.

Meteorologists say those changes could come quickly, with colder air pushing into the region and temperatures dropping sharply.

For some the colder temperatures are not truly welcome.

“But it’s going to be hard… temperatures could drop close to 25 degrees. We need to get prepared,” said Juan Echeagaray.

According to the National Weather Service, families should prepare by insulating exposed pipes, checking home heating systems, and keeping space heaters away from flammable objects.

Drivers are also encouraged to check antifreeze levels, tire pressure, and keep emergency supplies in their vehicles.

“A few years back, we had that snow — it froze a lot of things. We don’t want that again,” said Echeagaray.

Those freezes caused widespread damage across the region.

“I remember the pipes froze, trees came down — people lost everything. We had three people die. That’s why we have to take this seriously.”

The National Weather Service recommends monitoring forecasts closely and preparing ahead of any freeze warnings.

As winter approaches, it’s a reminder that staying warm is important — but looking out for one another matters too.