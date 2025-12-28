El Paso residents prepare for colder winter temperatures

As colder temperatures approach the Borderland, El Paso residents are beginning to prepare for winter weather and the challenges it can bring.

Aliana Ramirez Centeno says the mild conditions right now allow her to enjoy time outdoors with her children, but she knows that won’t last.

“We’re prepared for the cold because we know the weather always changes,” she said.

Forecasters warn temperatures could drop sharply in the coming weeks, increasing the risk of frozen pipes, vehicle issues, and dangerous overnight conditions.

The National weather service recommends insulating exposed pipes, checking heating systems, and keeping space heaters away from flammable objects. Drivers are also encouraged to check antifreeze levels and keep emergency supplies in their vehicles.

Residents are also reminded of past winter freezes that caused widespread damage and led to multiple deaths in the region.

Ramirez Centeno says preparation should extend beyond the home.

“It’s very sad to see people who don’t have a home,” she said. “We should support one another.”

Officials urge residents to monitor forecasts closely and check on neighbors, pets, and vulnerable community members as temperatures drop.