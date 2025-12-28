Sun Bowl week brings Duke, Arizona State and Fan Fiesta excitement to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Sun Bowl week is officially underway in El Paso as the city prepares to welcome thousands of visitors for the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl matchup between Duke and Arizona State on December 31.

Both teams arrived over the weekend and have already begun taking part in events throughout the community, adding to the excitement surrounding one of El Paso’s largest annual events.

“You know, it’s so much fun. We love hosting the teams. That’s what the Sun Bowl is all about,” Sun Bowl president Tamara Gladkowski said. “They started coming in Friday and Saturday, and it’s just been an amazing journey, and fans love seeing the teams out in the community.”

Beyond the game itself, Sun Bowl organizers say creating a full El Paso experience for players, coaches and fans is central to the bowl’s mission.

“You know it’s what the Sun Bowl is about. They just love the experience. We are known to be the friendliest bowl, and we just do everything we can,” Gladkowski said. “It’s a great way to promote our city, and we do a great job at it.”

One of the biggest events leading up to the game is the Sun Bowl Fan Fiesta, a free celebration scheduled for Tuesday, December 30, at the El Paso Convention Center from 4 to 10 p.m.

“I want you to grab your family and your neighbors and come down to Fan Fiesta on the 30th,” Sun Bowl Fan Fiesta co chair Brooke Underwood said. “It is the largest pregame pep rally in the area.”

The event will feature live music, food vendors, merchandise, lucha libre and a downtown parade that will lead fans into the celebration.

“We’ll actually march those bands through the streets of downtown El Paso on a parade,” Underwood said. “We hope they’ll follow us into Fan Fiesta, enjoy food, they can buy their merch, they can really get in the spirit of the game.”

A highlight of the evening is the popular Battle of the Bands, featuring the marching bands from Duke and Arizona State.

“The battle of the bands is one of my favorite events,” Underwood said. “They play their fight songs, sometimes Christmas carols or even Marty Robbins’ El Paso, and they really play it up for the crowd.”

At 7 p.m., the celebration shifts into Fan Fiesta After Dark, featuring the Dallas area band Eighties Gadgets.

“We’re super excited to have them for the Fan Fiesta After Dark,” Underwood said.

Organizers say the weeklong festivities not only celebrate college football but also showcase El Paso to a national audience.

“It’s a great opportunity to dispatch some new ambassadors for our community,” Gladkowski said. “It really shows our destination well on national television.”

The Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl kicks off at noon on December 31 at Sun Bowl Stadium.