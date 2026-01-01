New Year hike encourages healthy habits and mental wellness

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- The new year is bringing new opportunities for people across the Borderland to focus on healthier habits, and for one local group, that starts outdoors.

Community members welcomed 2026 with a New Year’s Day hike at Chuck Heinrich Memorial Park, surrounded by the scenic views of the Franklin Mountains. Organizers say the goal is simple: get people moving, enjoying nature and starting the year on an active note.

“This is my first time,” said one hiker. “I’m excited and thought starting 2026 with good habits was the right thing to do.”

The annual hike is hosted by We Hike, a local organization that has invited the community out every New Year's day since 2017. This year’s event expanded to include hikers of all abilities.

“What’s different this year is that we had all abilities and three different sections of hikes that people could break off into,” said We Hike President Lisa Enriquez.

The hike covered about five miles, giving participants a chance to take in mountain views, fresh air and peaceful surroundings.

“The weather can’t be better than this." one hiker said "You can breathe fresh air and feel renewed.”

January is National Mental Wellness Month, and Enriquez says hiking plays a major role in her own self-care.

“Coming out here, I can refresh and relax,” she said. “I can be in my head or out of my head, but I focus on my steps, the present moment and the here and now.”

This hike marks just the beginning of the year for We Hike. Starting Saturday, Jan. 3, the group will begin a new series of adventure hikes tied to national health observances.

“January focuses on mental health, February on heart health, and March continues from there,” Enriquez said.

More information about upcoming hikes is available at Wehike.com.