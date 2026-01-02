Broken lights raise safety concerns for nighttime skaters

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Skaters say broken and missing lights at Carolina Skatepark has made skating increasingly dangerous at night, forcing some to avoid a time of day they say is usually best for skating.

Guillermo Arguelles, who regularly skates at the location, said poor visibility can turn even small obstacles into serious hazards.

“If there’s a tiny little pebble or a rock there, it’s super dangerous for us,” Arguelles said. “Even if it’s just one little pebble, it can send us flying.”

Other skaters echoed the concern, saying that at high speeds, unseen debris can easily cause a fall.

“If you hit something going that fast, you’re going to go down, especially if you can’t see it,” one skater said.

ABC-7 visited the area after dark and found only a few lights illuminating the skating space, with several fixtures completely off. Arguelles said the lighting problem has persisted for at least three months.

“It’s been quite a while, honestly,” he said.

Despite the risks, skaters say nighttime is typically the best time to skate, especially during warmer months.

“Because the sun’s not hitting us,” one skater said. “You definitely want to get out at night to beat the heat, that’s for sure.”

For some, skating is also a way to unplug after a long day.

“I tend to avoid being at home,” one skater said. “You feel like you’re doing nothing when you’re just on your phone, scrolling through Instagram.”

But with the lights out, that escape has become less appealing.

“There’s no light,” a skater said. “It’s kind of like we don’t want to risk it.”

ABC-7 contacted the city, which said officials are aware of the issue and are looking into it.

Skaters say they hope the problem is resolved soon.

“If anything, they should just fix the lights,” Arguelles said.

“Lights would definitely help,” another skater added.

The spokeswoman for the city Laura Cruz-Acosta sent a statement to ABC-7:

"City staff is aware of the reported lighting concerns at Carolina Skate Park and is currently looking into the issue. We understand that lighting is an important safety component at our parks, particularly when residents continue to use these facilities during evening hours.

In some cases, lighting issues involve coordination with El Paso Electric, especially when repairs are tied to electrical infrastructure rather than individual fixtures. Electrical work can take longer to address due to its complexity and safety requirements, but staff routinely works with the utility to determine the source of the issue and next steps. The best and most effective way for residents to report maintenance concerns at City parks, including lighting issues, is through the City’s 311 system. Reports submitted through 311 are logged, tracked, and routed directly to the appropriate department so issues can be assessed, prioritized, and addressed as efficiently as possible. Once the evaluation of the Carolina Skate Park lighting is complete, staff will determine whether repairs or replacements are needed and coordinate accordingly. We appreciate residents bringing concerns forward and encourage continued use of 311 to help ensure timely follow-up."

El Paso Electric said, "We currently don’t have any reported outages. Since Carolina Skatepark is a City owned park, broken equipment will be handled by City staff."

