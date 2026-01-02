Good Vibes Only: Local Christian television pioneer retires after 37 years

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)— El Pasoan Grace Rendall is reflecting on her time at KSCE Life Christian Television. After nearly 37 years as the general manager, Rendall officially retired on December 31st. She was also the vice president of the company.

Rendall was born in New Jersey, but she was raised in Mexico. Her parents had a desire to be missionaries, and her family eventually moved to the border.

Rendall said her father was involved in Christian radio. She said this type of work is in her blood.

In 1989, a new television station went on the air. Rendall was asked to be general manager, and that marked the beginning of a new chapter.

She said throughout the decades she saw God provide in incredible ways.

Rendall said television has changed tremendously. She said the biggest evolution was the transition from analog to digital. She said while the shift was challenging at the time, she’s grateful for it now.

"We're able to do so much more now than we could before. Reach more people, and in different ways. We're streaming three channels, all around the world, day and night. And I think that is the biggest thing.”

She said despite the evolution, KSCE’s mission hasn’t changed.

"To take the Gospel, God's love, His salvation, His everything to the people or people that don't know him and need him,” she said.

In her final weeks, Rendall was seen packing up her office. She told ABC-7 she was ready to pass the torch. ABC-7 asked her why she felt that now was the time to retire.

"I just realized that it was probably time for me to do it and let somebody else take my place. Although it's very hard to do this."

Rendall said she will miss her staff, many of whom have become like family to her.

Lori Bowden, a friend of Rendall’s, said this has also been a difficult season for her. She said she will miss Rendall and her daily presence in the office.

"The retiring part is so heartbreaking for me, but I love Grace and the legacy that she has led throughout the city. Even before me coming here. But I've learned to love Grace Rendall. I've learned to, help her carry the vision. She's a visionary. Once she speaks it, once she says it, it happens,” Bowden said.

She said Rendall’s impact has been felt by many in the community.

"She gives hope to people. We would look at different ministries, small churches who probably thought no one would ever notice them, from Juarez, Mexico, to Chihuahua. And we would find those pastors and those people and say, ‘Hey, we want to give you an opportunity to come and share.’”

Rendall said she will be spending lots of time with her family. She has four children, 10 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

She’s excited to continue traveling the world. She has been to Israel nine different times and wants to return to the Holy Land.

While she has officially retired, Rendall will remain on the station’s board.