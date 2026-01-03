Trump says US carried out strikes on Venezuela; Maduro and his wife ‘captured’

Update (2:37 a.m.):

U.S. President Donald Trump posted the following statement on Truth Social:

"The United States of America has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country. This operation was done in conjunction with U.S. Law Enforcement."

Trump added there will be a news conference at Mar-a-Lago at 11 a.m. EST.

Several explosions were heard around 2 a.m. local time in Venezuela’s capital city of Caracas, witnesses said, and photos and videos showed plumes of smoke and a large fireball in the night sky.

This comes amid rising tensions between the U.S. and Venezuela, including a build-up of U.S. military forces in the Caribbean and the targeting of alleged drug-smuggling boats.

Meanwhile, the Federal Aviation Administration has issued an alert prohibiting U.S. civil aircraft from flying over Venezuela “due to safety-of-flight risks associated with ongoing military activity,” according to the FAA.

There was no immediate confirmation from U.S. officials regarding any U.S. action.

The Venezuelan government issued a statement condemning what it called "the grave military aggression perpetrated by the current government of the United States of America" in Caracas and the states of Miranda, Aragua and La Guaira.

In addition, President Nicolas Maduro ordered the implementation of national defense plans, and declared a "state of External Disturbance throughout the national territory," according to the statement.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.