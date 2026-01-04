Rounding out the holiday season with a “Rosca de Reyes”

SOCORRO, Texas (KVIA) - This week many Hispanic families are getting ready to celebrate the end of the Christmas season with Dia de Los Reyes Magos or Three Kings Day.

In Socorro, Bowie Bakery has been making Roscas with the family recipe for years. Customers usually buy two or more.

"You know, eating a Rosca is really a family tradition is something we've done for years and years. Uh, it really represents, uh, love, um, and things that that we really enjoy," said customer Daniel Aguayo.

The holiday is observed on Jan. 6 with the traditional sharing of the "Rosca de Reyes" or King's Cake. It represents the day the Three Wise Men or "Los Reyes Magos" presented gifts to the baby Jesus. It signifies the end of the Christmas festivities.

In some households the families host a gathering and children get small gifts, and of course at the center of the celebration is the cutting into the Rosca, which is a sweet bread in the shape of an oval or wreath decorated with candied fruit or colored sugar and hidden somewhere inside is a small doll.

The candied fruits represent the jewels on a crown and the small doll represents the baby Jesus. Whoever finds the doll in their slice must host a party on "Dia de la Candelaria" or Candlemass on Feb. 2. Traditionally you bring tamales to the festivities.

"For me, the importance of the Rosca is just keeping the traditions alive, the The true meaning of the entire Christmas season, which is unity, family, love, sharing, just spending time with your family," said Bowie Bakery Socorro owner Anabel Ocon Salazar.

The bakery will have Roscas ready to go on a first come, first serve basis from now until Tuesday, Jan. 2. The bakery is located at 9757 Socorro Rd. and is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.