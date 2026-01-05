Far East El Paso resident wakes up to driver hitting vehicle, driving off

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) – Residents of Far East El Paso were awaken early Sunday morning after a loud crash sent a car into a parked vehicle in a residential driveway, according to a homeowner who witnessed the aftermath.

The incident happened around 3:08 a.m., when Robert Swanson said he and his wife heard several loud pops followed seconds later by a crash that shook their home.

“My wife had just gotten up to use the bathroom, and she heard the ‘pop pop pop,’” Swanson said.

Swanson said another loud noise woke him up, and when he and his wife looked out the window, they saw their car pushed several feet from where it had been parked and another vehicle sitting at an angle in the driveway.

“All we saw was her car pushed aside, and the suspect’s vehicle was T-boned,” Swanson said. “Immediately, my adrenaline was flowing and everything.”

Swanson ran downstairs with the intention of getting the license plate number, but realized he had left his phone upstairs. By the time he returned to the door, the driver was already speeding away.

“As soon as I opened the door, he was peeling off,” Swanson said.

Skid marks and debris showed the force of the crash. Swanson noted that one of the suspect’s tires appeared to be flat as the vehicle fled.

Doorbell camera video from the home captured the moment the car jumped the curb and struck the parked vehicle, while a neighbor’s surveillance footage showed the car swerving down the street and hitting other objects before reaching the driveway.

Swanson said the crash could have been much worse, adding that he was thankful that his wife and daughter were not in the driveway at the time.

“He could have hit the garage. He could have hit the front door,” Swanson said. “The car can be repaired.”

Several neighbors came outside after hearing the crash and gunfire, and Swanson said police interviewed nearby residents about what they saw and heard.

He noted the neighborhood is typically quiet and family-oriented, with no history of major issues since he moved in several years ago.

Despite the damage, Swanson said he is grateful no one was hurt.

“It’s upsetting and unfortunate, but it could have been a lot worse,” he said. “We’re glad that all we have to do is repair the vehicle.”

ABC-7 asked the El Paso Police Department for details regarding the incident.

"While we can't confirm details of the open investigation, I can confirm that it is currently under investigation," a spokesperson said.