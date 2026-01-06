Skip to Content
Top Stories

ABC-7 makes “Roscas de Reyes” with eastside bakery Dulce Maria’s

By
today at 7:58 AM
Published 7:09 AM

Hispanics across the world are celebrating Dia de Los Reyes Magos or Three King's day to end their holiday season.

Good Morning El Paso's Nicole Ardila joined Dulce Maria's Bake Goods and More to make "roscas de reyes," a traditional pastry shared with friends and family.

It's decorated with candied fruits and concha paste, and filled with different things like pineapple or "cajeta," which is sweet.

The candied fruits symbolize the jewels on the crowns of the king and the gifts to baby Jesus.

Whoever gets the baby Jesus doll in their piece must host a party and make tamales for "Dia de la Candelaria" or Candlemass on Feb. 2.

Ardila got two baby Jesus dolls in her piece.

The bakery is still preparing roscas in different sizes and closes at 7 p.m. and is located on 3500 George Dieter Dr.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Nicole Ardila

Nicole Ardila is a multimedia journalist.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.