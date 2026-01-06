ABC-7 makes “Roscas de Reyes” with eastside bakery Dulce Maria’s

Hispanics across the world are celebrating Dia de Los Reyes Magos or Three King's day to end their holiday season.

Good Morning El Paso's Nicole Ardila joined Dulce Maria's Bake Goods and More to make "roscas de reyes," a traditional pastry shared with friends and family.

It's decorated with candied fruits and concha paste, and filled with different things like pineapple or "cajeta," which is sweet.

The candied fruits symbolize the jewels on the crowns of the king and the gifts to baby Jesus.

Whoever gets the baby Jesus doll in their piece must host a party and make tamales for "Dia de la Candelaria" or Candlemass on Feb. 2.

Ardila got two baby Jesus dolls in her piece.

The bakery is still preparing roscas in different sizes and closes at 7 p.m. and is located on 3500 George Dieter Dr.