City encourages vulnerable El Pasoans to register for emergency assistance program

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health is urging residents with disabilities and medical needs to sign up for a statewide registry designed to help first responders identify people who may need assistance during emergencies.

The State of Texas Emergency Assistance Registry, known as STEAR, allows individuals who are medically fragile or who may need help evacuating their homes to register their information with the state.

Health officials say the registry can be used during events such as floods, extended power outages, or other emergencies affecting neighborhoods.

City of El Paso Public Health Project Coordinator Martina Segovia said registration for the program is required annually, though people can sign up at any point during the year.

The department runs a concentrated outreach campaign each January to help ensure residents are prepared for emergencies early in the year.

“It’s for people with disabilities, medically fragile people, or people that may just need assistance during an emergency to evacuate their homes,” Segovia said.

To register, residents are encouraged to bring a photo ID, such as a driver’s license.

The registration process includes providing a name, address, phone number, emergency contact, and answering basic questions about health needs or mobility limitations.

Segovia said the information is used to help emergency responders determine where assistance may be needed, as long as staffing is available.

Health officials say spreading the word about the registry is important, even for those who may not need assistance themselves.

Segovia said neighbors and family members can help ensure vulnerable individuals are registered and not overlooked during emergencies.

Registration is free, available in English and Spanish, and officials say the system is secure and easy to use.

Online registration is available at STEAR.tdem.texas.gov.

Residents can also call 211 to register by phone with the help of a representative.

Completed registration forms may also be faxed to 866-557-1074 or emailed to STEAR@dps.texas.gov.

To make registration easier, staff will be available throughout January to assist residents in person at senior centers across El Paso.

Assistance will be offered from 9 to 11 a.m. at the following locations:

Pavo Real Senior Center, 9311 Alameda Ave., Thursday, January 8

Grandview Senior Center, 3134 Jefferson Ave., Friday, January 9

Jessie M. Happiness Senior Center, 563 North Carolina Dr., Monday, January 12

Hilos De Plata Senior Center, 4451 Delta Dr., Tuesday, January 13

Memorial Senior Center, 1800 Byron St., Wednesday, January 14

Polly Harris Senior Center, 650 Wallenburg Dr., Thursday, January 15

San Juan Senior Center, 5701 Tamburo Ct., Friday, January 16

South El Paso Senior Center, 600 South Ochoa St., Tuesday, January 20

Wellington Chew Senior Center, 4430 Maxwell Ave., Wednesday, January 21

Wellington Chew Senior Center, 4430 Maxwell Ave., Wednesday, January 21