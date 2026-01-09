ICE agent who killed driver in Minneapolis previously served near El Paso

The federal agent who shot and killed a 37-year-old woman in Minneapolis used to work for Border Patrol near El Paso, according to The Associated Press. On Thursday, sources and federal court records from a previous injury case identified him as Jonathan Ross.

In a courtroom testimony, Ross said he deployed to Iraq in 2004 with the Indiana National Guard. In 2007, he joined the Border Patrol near El Paso until 2015.

He worked as a field intelligence agent and analyzed information on cartels and drug and human smuggling, according to the AP. He joined Immigration and Customs Enforcement in 2015 and has been working in Minneapolis since.