El Paso County mails new voter registration certificates

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso County Elections Department will begin mailing new voter registration certificates to all registered voters next week, officials announced.

The certificates are orange and will be valid from January 1, 2026 through December 31, 2027.

The department mails new certificates every even-numbered year to all active registered voters.

You should review the information on their certificate for accuracy and to sign it upon receipt.

The certificates serve as an informational resource, showing a voter’s precinct and voting districts.

If any information is incorrect, voters may make corrections on the back of the certificate using the designated lines and return it to the Elections Department with proper postage.

Replacement certificates will be mailed once corrections are processed.

The United States Postal Service uses the phrase “Return Service Requested” to return undeliverable certificates to the Elections Department.

Voters who receive a certificate for someone no longer living at their address are asked to write “no longer lives here” and return it.

While a voter registration certificate is not required to vote in person and does not serve as an acceptable form of photo identification, it may be used as a supporting document for those who cannot reasonably obtain an acceptable photo ID.

Certificates are also valid identification for voters with documented disabilities, indicated by an “E” at the end of their voter ID number.

Voters who do not receive a certificate by January 30, 2026, are encouraged to contact the Elections Department to verify their registration.

For more information, residents may call the department at 915-273-3597 or email epelections@epcounty.com.