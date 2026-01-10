Fired Up Clay Co. opens its doors with a focus on creativity and community

A new pottery studio is officially opening in El Paso, offering a space where people of all ages and skill levels can explore creativity through clay.

Fired Up Clay Co. welcomed the community during its grand opening, inviting visitors to walk in, try something new, and get hands-on with pottery. The studio is owned by a mother-and-son team, Efren Villalobos and Deborah Santoscoy, who say the idea grew out of a need they saw in the city.

After moving back to El Paso from Austin in 2021, the owners say they realized there were limited spaces dedicated specifically to clay and ceramics. That realization pushed them to open a studio designed to be accessible, welcoming, and community-centered.

The space itself reflects that hands-on approach. From the floors to the tables to the artwork on the walls, much of the studio was built by hand. The owners say spending months creating the space together helped build confidence and reinforced their vision for what they wanted the studio to be.

For many who stopped by during the grand opening, it was their first time ever working with clay. Visitors said it was encouraging to see more creative opportunities becoming available in El Paso and a sign that the city continues to grow in new directions.

Parents who attended said the studio offers more than just art classes. They described clay as therapeutic, especially for children, helping with motor skills and providing a space where kids of all abilities feel accepted.

The owners say spaces like this are especially important now, pointing to the impact of the pandemic and the loss of face-to-face interaction. They believe creating a place where people can slow down, work together, and connect is essential for rebuilding community.

Fired Up Clay Co. plans to offer classes, open studio time, and private events. The owners say their goal is simple: to bring people together and create a space where creativity and community can grow side by side.