Traffic stop in El Paso leads to resisting arrest, narcotics charges

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Deputies arrested a 37-year-old man on drug and resisting arrest charges following a traffic stop Tuesday night, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop around 9:09 p.m. Jan. 6 in the 400 block of Peyton Hills after observing a traffic violation involving a black Chevrolet Silverado.

During the investigation, deputies located a controlled substance that was identified as methamphetamine.

When deputies attempted to arrest the driver for possession of narcotics, the suspect resisted using physical force in an effort to avoid being taken into custody.

Deputies were able to gain control of the individual and safely place him under arrest.

“Our deputies remain vigilant in addressing criminal activity and will take decisive action when individuals resist lawful arrest,” El Paso County Sheriff Oscar Ugarte said. “We will continue working to keep our community safe and hold offenders accountable.”

The driver was identified as Adrian Porras, 37.

He was taken to the El Paso County Downtown Detention Facility and charged with resisting arrest with a 1,000 dollar bond and possession of a controlled substance PG1 under one gram with a 5,000 dollar bond.