US carries out additional ‘large-scale’ strikes on ISIS targets in Syria

ABC NEWS-- The U.S. military carried out an additional round of what it called "large-scale strikes" against multiple ISIS targets in Syria -- in response to an attack last month that killed three Americans.

U.S. Central Command announced the retaliatory airstrikes in a news release.

CENTCOM said the strikes were carried out at about 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday and involved U.S. allies, though they were not named.

The first retaliatory strike on Dec. 19 called "Operation Hawkeye Strike" was carried out by the U.S. and Jordan.

Since that strike the U.S. military has continued to carry out additional raids targeting ISIS.

The strikes in Syria come in retaliation for the deaths on Dec. 13 of two American soldiers and a U.S. civilian interpreter in Palmyra, Syria, by what CENTCOM said was a lone ISIS gunman who was later killed.

"The strikes today targeted ISIS throughout Syria as part of our ongoing commitment to root out Islamic terrorism against our warfighters, prevent future attacks, and protect American and partner forces in the region," CENTCOM said in the news release. "U.S. and coalition forces remain resolute in pursuing terrorists who seek to harm the United States."