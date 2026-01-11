Northeast El Paso water main break floods streets, disrupts service

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A water main break flooded a major street in northeast El Paso, causing service disruptions for some residents.

According to El Paso Water's online outage map, the break occurred at 5117 Antonio Ave. near the intersection of Dyer St. and Rushing Rd.

Our ABC-7 crews saw standing water covering parts of Dyer Street around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

Nearby roads were still covered with mud as crews worked on the water main.

El Paso Water's online map lists the outage as "medium" in size, affecting between 50 and 500 people.

ABC-7 reached out to El Paso Water to see when service will be restored. We have not yet heard back.

