Veterinarian warns pet owners of winter hazards

While El Paso doesn't get extreme winter weather, borderland residents have been experiencing very cold and freezing temperatures in the past few days, that means, so are your pets.

You may think your pet's fur is enough to keep them warm, but according to the American Veterinary Medical Association, dogs tolerate the cold differently based on their coat, body fat and health and activity level.

Pets with diabetes, heart or kidney disease, or hormonal imbalances may struggle to regulate their body temperature.

Senior pets and those with medical conditions can suffer from hypothermia.

Dr. Priscilla Bowens, President of the El Paso Veterinary Medical Association shares what pet owners need to keep in mind.

"Our pets that are just normally outside, we want to plan to bring those pets in, and be mindful of the weather, because if it's too cold for you is generally too cold for your pet," said Bowens.

Other things to look out for are if the roads get icy or slick, dogs can get frostbite on their paw pads.

As people use anti-freeze, vets warn that it can be deadly if your pet licks it.

Just like in the summer, leaving your pet in the car in the winter is just as dangerous — cold cars can act as a refrigerator and chill your pet.

Signs pet owners should look out for this season are if your pet is whining, shivering, seems anxious, slows down or stops moving, seems weak, or starts to burrow, get them back inside quickly because they are showing signs of hypothermia.

Dogs also tend to walk less during the winter and put on a few pounds.

Some tips from Bowens: walk them in the warmest times of day, and give them a sweater or boots for their paws.