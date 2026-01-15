Battle of Ramadi 20-year anniversary: Exclusive interview with Lt. Gen. MacFarland

EL PASO (KVIA) - More than a thousand Iraq war veterans and their familes are gathering in El Paso this weekend for the 20th anniversary of the Battle of Ramadi.

The Battle of Ramadi was a turning point in Operation Iraqi Freedom.

It was relentless combat against insurgents in the middle of the city at tremendous cost in terms of casualties, and it brought major changes in U.S. military strategy.

The "Clear, Hold & Build" strategy focused on taking one neighborhood at a time in Ramadi, Iraq.

It also concentrated on building combat outposts for defense.

At the same time, the strategy served to develop and train local Iraqi Police Forces, earning the trust of local tribal leaders, and supporting restoration of services like water.

As the reunion continues through this weekend for the brave fighters who were part of this battle, ABC-7 Anchor Paul Cicala was able to get an exclusive interview with Lieutenant General Sean MacFarland, who commanded the troops to an historic victory.