Preparing for the 7th annual Run Internacional 10K

This weekend, runners will go through two cities and two countries for the 7th annual Run Internacional, uniting people all over the world for the only U.S.-Mexico 10K run.

The run, originally supposed to happen last year, was postponed to this weekend because of the government shutdown.

The race will start in San Jacinto Plaza, flows through Downtown El Paso, crosses through the Stanton/Lerdo International Bridge, passes through Ciudad Juarez, and finishes at the top of the Paseo Del Norte International Bridge.

El Paso Community Foundation race organizers say 3,000 people signed up, and it sold out within 16 hours.

Runners must bring a valid government document such as a passport, passport card, drivers license, global entry card or green card.

You will only need to show your documents to enter the U.S., which is at the finish line.

There will be water stations throughout, and a warm-up at 7:30 a.m. before the race.

Runners can join after for the post-race celebration back at the starting line, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Medals will be handed out to every runner, and trophies to the top three runners in each category.

