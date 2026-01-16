El Paso officials call for accountability amid concerns over ICE operations

EL PASO, Texas-- El Paso leaders and civil rights groups gathered outside the county courthouse today to call attention to what they described as unprecedented fear in the community, citing recent actions by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The news conference focused on demands for accountability and an end to what speakers called aggressive ICE operations in El Paso.

Among those in attendance were El Paso County Judge Samiengo, County Commissioner David Stout and representatives from the Border Network for Human Rights, along with other community leaders and advocates.

Speakers said ICE actions have violated the basic human and constitutional rights of people in the El Paso community.

Judge Samiengo, one of the key speakers, said the situation unfolding in El Paso is unlike anything he has seen before.

ICE did not respond to a request for comment about its operations in El Paso.

An immigration attorney who attended the event also shared advice for community members.