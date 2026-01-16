Good Vibes Only: Valle Verde ECHS student makes an impact as a Hospice volunteer

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)— A senior at Valle Verde Early College High School has been recognized for her volunteer work.

17-year-old Eveny Covarrubias was named the 2025 Youth Volunteer of the Year by Hospice El Paso.

Since she is underage, she is not able to meet patients personally, but she is still involved in meaningful tasks. She has helped inform people about Hospice during health fairs, personally written letters for families who have lost a loved one, and also crocheted items for patients.

The teen told ABC-7 that volunteering at Hospice has been a different type of experience.

“You do encounter more serious things. So I feel like it did prepare me a little bit more to be more, like, compassionate as well, because a lot of it is just making sure that the patient knows you're there for them and the family. So it did help me with that as well,” she said.

She started in 2024 and volunteers several times a month. Covarrubias said she was stunned when she found out she had earned the achievement.

“I was actually at home, and somebody came knocking, and I was like, who was at my house? So I opened it, and they had like a nice little box put together for me. And it did tell me,like, that I won volunteer of the year. So I was so excited, and I told my mom, and she was excited as well.”

Covarrubias already obtained her associate's degree from El Paso Community College. She’s currently taking classes at UTEP.

She’s also involved in multiple high school clubs, including the Chemistry Club, the National Honor Society, and the Honor Society.

Sarah Welsh, a teacher of Pre-AP Chemistry at Valle Verde ECHS, said Covarrubias helps other students get involved!

"For chemistry club, she does on her own time. They meet during lunchtime, and she's able to get a lot of other students who maybe are not necessarily into science. She gets them interested in science. But because of her leadership, she's able to encourage others. And then she makes it fun for them. So she makes science a fun learning experience for the kids.”

Covarrubias explained she wants to go into nursing to help others. This recognition further motivates her.

"It meant a lot, actually. Like you go, you volunteer, and it's like you're doing it out of your heart. But like when you when it comes back to you, and they reward you, it's a little bit more rewarding that way.”

Hospice El Paso representatives said Eveny’s commitment, positive energy and her heart for service have all inspired everyone around her.

