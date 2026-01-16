Mesilla Valley Balloon Rally kicks off with new surprises

This weekend, you can catch hot air balloons in the Land of Enchantment for the very first time this year with the Mesilla Valley Balloon Rally.

MVBR kicks off Friday with media and school day.

Visit Las Cruces is debuting their brand new balloon at the rally at 7 a.m., and they will be joined by the NMSU balloon, who made their debut at the balloon rally last year.

Another first is the Zozobra hot air balloon, making it's first round south of Albuquerque.

MVBR's main mission is to inspire curiosity in the community about hot air ballooning, and to encourage the youth to become excited about what they learn in school and its practical applications.

Here are the times for the balloon rally events this weekend: