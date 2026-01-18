El Paso County Sheriff explains Senate Bill 8 ICE agreement at community town hall meeting

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County Sheriff Oscar Ugarte met with residents Saturday to explain how his office will comply with a new state-mandated immigration enforcement law while seeking to minimize fear and division in the community.

The town hall was hosted by the Border Network for Human Rights and focused on Senate Bill 8, which requires every county sheriff in Texas to enter into a 287(g) agreement with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, effective Jan. 1, 2026.

Ugarte said his office plans to adopt the warrant service model, which limits cooperation with federal immigration authorities to checking for outstanding federal warrants when individuals are booked into the county jail.

“We do not want to create a divide in our community,” Ugarte said. “Our focus is public safety, and we want people to feel safe calling us in an emergency without fear.”

Under the warrant service model, sheriff’s office staff will run the names of people booked into the jail to determine whether there are active federal warrants, Ugarte said.

He emphasized that deputies will not be stopping people in the community to ask about immigration status.

Ugarte said Senate Bill 8 gives sheriffs three options: the warrant service model, a jail enforcement model, and a task force model that allows deputies to ask immigration-related questions in the field.

He said the warrant service approach is the least intrusive and best suited for El Paso County.

“There is a lot of confusion and a lot of fear because of what is happening across the nation,” Ugarte said. “That is why it is important for us to be transparent and to talk directly with the community.”

Residents raised concerns about recent federal enforcement activity and the impact on families, including fears about raids and the role of local law enforcement.

Ugarte said his office does work with federal and state agencies, but stressed that the sheriff’s primary responsibility is investigating crimes that affect the local community.

He also urged residents not to interfere with federal agents if they encounter them in the community.

“If you do not agree with what federal agents are doing, you have a right to protest,” Ugarte said. “But you need to keep your distance and not interfere with their investigations.”

Border Network for Human Rights Policy Director Samantha Singleton said the meeting was intended to give residents clear information about the law and the sheriff’s obligations under it.

“As of January 1st, 2026, 287 (g) agreements went into effect, and the sheriff is required by the state of Texas to sign one,” Singleton said. “There are three models, and the sheriff chose the warrant service model because he believes it will be less impactful on the community.”

Singleton said under this model, a local deputy oversees the process rather than ICE agents operating inside the jail. However, if a person in custody has an ICE hold, the sheriff’s office is required to notify federal authorities, she said.

Community members also asked what they should do if they see federal agents conducting operations. Singleton said Ugarte told attendees that deputies can respond to verify whether individuals are federal agents, but local law enforcement does not have authority over them.

She encouraged residents to stay engaged and seek out resources if they have questions or concerns.

“There is always a way to get involved,” Singleton said. “We want the community to know that we are here, we are here to assist, and we are each other’s keepers.”