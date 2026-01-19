Skip to Content
Top Stories

El Pasoans Fighting Hunger honoring MLK with day of service

Volunteers making sandwiches for migrants
El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank
Volunteers making sandwiches for migrants
By
New
Published 4:27 AM

El Pasoans Fighting Hunger is hosting a special day of service today, by inviting community members to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy through service.

For one day only, the food bank will open on a Monday to welcome volunteers who want to make a meaningful difference.

With more than one-third of El Pasoans experiencing food insecurity, the help of volunteers ensure that families have food on their plates everyday.

Volunteers will help sort, pack, and prepare food for distribution from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Jan. 19 across El Paso, Hudspeth, and Culberson counties.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Nicole Ardila

Nicole Ardila is a multimedia journalist.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.