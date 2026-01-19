El Pasoans Fighting Hunger honoring MLK with day of service
El Pasoans Fighting Hunger is hosting a special day of service today, by inviting community members to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy through service.
For one day only, the food bank will open on a Monday to welcome volunteers who want to make a meaningful difference.
With more than one-third of El Pasoans experiencing food insecurity, the help of volunteers ensure that families have food on their plates everyday.
Volunteers will help sort, pack, and prepare food for distribution from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Jan. 19 across El Paso, Hudspeth, and Culberson counties.