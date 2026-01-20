City of El Paso updates animal ordinance to expand dog safety classifications

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso City Council unanimously approved amendments to Title 7 of the El Paso Municipal Code, updating animal regulations to add new definitions for aggressive and vicious dogs in an effort to strengthen public safety and animal welfare.

City officials said the changes provide Animal Protection Officers with clearer enforcement tools and allow for earlier intervention while remaining compliant with Texas state law.

Under Texas Health and Safety Code Section 822.041, a dog may be designated as dangerous only if it is at large, acts unprovoked, and causes bodily injury to a person. That designation applies for the life of the dog and is limited to cases involving human injury.

To address those limitations, the city ordinance now includes two additional classifications that apply when a dog is at large.

An aggressive dog is defined as one that menaces or interferes with public movement or displays threatening behavior toward a person or another animal.

A vicious dog is defined as one that causes severe injury to or kills a domestic animal, livestock, or fowl, excluding dogs acting in a legitimate hunting capacity.

Both aggressive and vicious dog designations require owners to take corrective actions within 30 days. Requirements include keeping the dog leashed at all times or securely enclosed, posting a visible warning sign identifying the dog’s designation, and completing a responsible pet owner course approved for Texas courts.

Aggressive dog designations require one year of compliance, while vicious dog designations require three years. After the compliance period, owners may petition to have the designation removed, though meeting the requirements does not guarantee removal.

The City Council also amended Schedule C of the City Fee Schedule to include a registration fee for dogs designated as vicious, a step intended to support compliance tracking and enforcement.

City officials said the updates are designed to improve safety for residents, pets, and Animal Protection Officers by increasing owner accountability and helping prevent dangerous situations from escalating.

More information on the updated Title 7 animal ordinance is available through the City Code Ordinances at the City of El Paso website.